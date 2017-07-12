The Danish infantry held firm and fired volleys at their attackers, driving them back, but not before they, in turn, had driven the Danish cavalry back across the river.

Now William entered the battle, crossing the river himself.

He followed more of his cavalry over, but, when his horse got caught in the churned-up riverbed, and he dismounted and tried to lead his mount across, the king suffered an intense asthma attack.

The King could have drowned, were it not for a soldier named McKinlay who “unceremoniously dragged him and his mount to firmer ground on the southern bank”.

Watching the rest of William’s force come ashore, Tyrconnel wrote to James:

“The Enemy has forced the river, the Right Wing is defeated.”

It was now time to conduct a fighting withdrawal. One major site for this defensive positioning was a walled graveyard south of the battlefield.

It was here that many Jacobites put up fierce resistance and a confused close-quarters firefight intermixed with hand-to-hand combat broke out.

It was so chaotic that many were killed by friendly fire – King William himself was almost shot dead by one of his own troops.

But as the retreat continued, the Jacobite side became more disordered, breaking into stores of alcohol, losing formation, and flinging away arms and even shoes to help them run faster.

This loss of equipment would prove crippling to the long-term military prospects of the Jacobite cause - it was not easy to replace and would prove perhaps even more damaging than the casualties they’d sustained that day.

It’s easy to see why equipment was dropped though.

Their last obstacle to escape was a bottleneck in the form of the stone Magdalene Bridge at Duleek.

This was surrounded by high, muddy banks that could not be navigated easily, and the bridge itself was only wide enough for six men to march abreast.

Jacobite commanders ordered some men to hold off the pursuers while selected troops and artillery were sent across the bridge.

In this way, bit by bit, the Jacobite army slipped away, William calling off the pursuit not long after that.

James, however, kept running, first to Dublin, then by boat back to France, where he spent the remainder of his life.

William would go onto to rule England, Scotland and Ireland along with Mary II.

The British crown would never again pass to a Catholic.

Cover image: Blend of the Duke of Schomberg’s death from Michael McNally and an image of the Valley of the River Boyne by Jule Berlin